Delta County Memorial Hospital names new CEO

Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital has tapped Matthew Heyn to serve as CEO, effective April 6, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Mr. Heyn will take the reins from Robert Thorn, who has been serving as interim CEO since Nov. 18. Mr. Thorn replaced Jason Cleckler, who stepped down in October after the hospital's board of trustees did not renew his contract.

Mr. Heyn served as CEO of AdventHealth Ottawa (Kan.), formerly Ransom Memorial Health. He also was CFO of Rangely (Colo.) District Hospital.

