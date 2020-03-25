Orlando Health selects new chief medical information and IT innovation officer

Orlando (Fla.) Health has named Marshall Denkinger, MD, its new chief medical information and information technology/clinical engineering innovation officer.

Dr. Denkinger will focus on virtual care, clinical informatics and IT innovation, as well as lead IT initiatives. He will also help implement an Epic EHR.

The U.S. Army veteran previously was chief medical informatics officer for Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health. He earned his medical degree from Hanover, N.H.-based Dartmouth College.

