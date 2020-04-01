Michael Irvin named CEO of HCA's Palms of Pasadena Hospital

Kelly Gooch 

Michael Irvin has been appointed CEO of Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., HCA Healthcare West Florida announced.

Mr. Irvin will assume the role at the 307-bed facility  April 13. He is currently CEO for Bayfront Health Spring Hill (Fla.).

Before joining Bayfront Health Spring Hill, he was COO of Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Miss.; assistant CEO at Medical Center Enterprise (Ala.); and physician practice administrator at Lake Wales (Fla.) Medical Center.

10 Most-Read Articles