Barry Moss promoted to CEO of Merit Health Jackson Market

Barry Moss has been named CEO of Merit Health's Jackson (Miss.) Market.

Mr. Moss is CEO of Merit Health Central, and he will continue in that position as he assumes his expanded role, hospital officials said. He will oversee Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital, both in Flowood, Miss., as well as Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, Miss.

Before joining Jackson-based Merit Health Central, Mr. Moss was CEO of Merit Health Rankin for three years. He also held leadership positions at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, Miss., and worked in administration at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala.

