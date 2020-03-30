4 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive resignations in March.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Will McConnell, PhD, CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., plans to resign April 10.

2. Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning to pursue other opportunities, according to the hospital's owner.

3. Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign June 6.

4. Heath Phillips, CEO of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Ala., announced his plans to resign.

