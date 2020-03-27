Tenet hospital CEO in Florida resigns

Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning to pursue other opportunities, according to the hospital's owner.

Ms. McCoy "has made many contributions to Good Sam over the last two years, and to Tenet for eight years. Please join me in wishing her well," a memo to the governing board and medical staff from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare stated.

Ms. McCoy will continue to work at Good Samaritan during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a search will be conducted for her successor, said Maggie Gill, CEO of Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network.

During the search for a new Good Samaritan CEO, Ms. Gill and Sheri Montgomery, CFO of the Palm Beach Health Network, will assist the Good Samaritan leadership team, Ms. Gill said.

