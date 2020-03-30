Cleveland Clinic names new CIO

Cleveland Clinic has tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.

Mr. Kull brings more than 20 years of healthcare experience to the role.

Most recently, he has served as interim CIO of Cleveland Clinic since November, leading the health system's IT strategy.

"Matthew has made great progress in helping us advance our digital strategy in his short time with Cleveland Clinic," William Peacock, chief of operations, said in a news release. "His background in developing innovative and transformational technology strategies will be a great asset as we execute on our five-year strategy to care for patients across their lifetimes and double the number of patients served."

Before joining Cleveland Clinic as associate CIO of the IT division in 2018, Mr. Kull was senior vice president and CIO of Dallas-based Parkland Health & Hospital System.

A certified healthcare CIO, Mr. Kull has also served in leadership positions at AmerisourceBergen, McKesson, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, according to Cleveland Clinic. He has a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

