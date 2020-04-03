16 women leadership moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported on the following women who left, announced plans to leave, assumed or were named to new hospital positions in March:

1. Kate Brinn is the new president of Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth, Va., and Harbour View Medical Campus in Suffolk, Va.

2. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., named Dawn Bugbee interim chief administrative officer.

3. Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., selected Carmen Canales to serve as its new senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective April 20.

4. Elyse Fisler, MSN, BSN, RN, was selected as chief nursing officer of WellSpan Waynesboro (Pa.) Hospital and WellSpan Chambersburg (Pa.) Hospital.

5. Kittanning, Pa.-based Armstrong Center for Medicine and Health appointed Nichole Geraci COO.

6. Nicklaus Children's Health System, the parent organization of Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital, named Dawn Javersack senior vice president and CFO.

7. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Elizabeth Linden, DNP, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer for the adult academic health center.

8. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health selected Lorraine Lutton to serve as president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

9. Meleah Mariani, MSN, BSN, is the new CNO of Spectrum Health Ludington (Mich.) Hospital.

10. Tara McCoy, CEO of Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., is resigning.

11. Dodie McElmurray, MSN, BSN, RN, is the new CEO of University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington.

12. Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, slated to open later this year, named Stephanie Nelson CFO, effective in April.

13. Nikki NeSmith, CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton, Ga., plans to resign on June 6.

14. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare tapped Jackie Tischler as senior vice president and chief people officer.

15. Terri Vieira was named president of Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville, Maine.

16. Marie Vienneau, RN, BSN, was named president of Northern Light CA Dean Hospital in Greenville, Maine.

