Dodie McElmurray named CEO of 2 Mississippi hospitals

Dodie McElmurray, MSN, BSN, RN, is the new CEO of University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington, reports the Mississippi Business Journal.

Ms. McElmurray is the former COO of West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, La.

She also was COO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital and administrator of clinical support services at Jackson-based University of Mississippi Medical Center.

In addition to her nursing degrees, Ms. McElmurray has an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

