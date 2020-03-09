Lorraine Lutton named CEO of Mount Carmel Health System

Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health has selected Lorraine Lutton to serve as president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

Ms. Lutton will start in her new position April 6, taking over for Mike Englehart, Mount Carmel's interim CEO since last July.

Mr. Englehart will return to his position as senior vice president for medical groups and ambulatory strategy for Trinity Health nationally.

Ms. Lutton was president and CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., four years.

She also was president of St. Joseph's hospital in Tampa, Fla., part of Clearwater, Fla.-based BayCare Health System. Her other previous senior leadership roles with BayCare include COO of St. Joseph’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Women's Hospital, also in Tampa.

