Highlands Hospital names new CFO

Highlands Hospital in Connellsville, Pa., has tapped Ryann Bradley as CFO.

Mr. Bradley most recently served as controller with Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, overseeing $800 million in annual revenue for the company's Pennsylvania and North Carolina markets, according to Highlands. He also previously held positions at UPMC and Allegheny Health Network, both based in Pittsburgh.

Mr. Bradley has an MBA from Greensburg, Pa.-based Seton Hill University and a master's degree in accounting from Pittsburgh-based Chatham University.

