BJC HealthCare names chief people officer

St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare has tapped Jackie Tischler as senior vice president and chief people officer, effective April 13, the health system announced.

Ms. Tischler most recently served as senior vice president, human resource operations at Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health. She succeeds John Beatty, who in 2019 announced plans to retire this year.

At BJC, Ms. Tischler will oversee corporate human resources operations, talent strategies, organizational development, learning and compensation and benefits, according to the company.

Before joining Baylor Scott & White she was vice president of human resources for Aurora-based University of Colorado Health, and she held senior human resources and transformation leadership positions at Dallas-based Methodist Health System.

Ms. Tischler, a former certified public accountant, has a master's degree in healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.

