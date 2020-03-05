Jefferson Regional names new chief administrative officer, CFO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Ark., has selected two new executive leaders, The Pine Bluff Commercial reports.

Bryan Jackson was named chief administrative officer. Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of healthcare financial experience to the role. He most recently served as CFO of Jefferson Regional.

Jeremy Jeffery, a certified public accountant, succeeds Mr. Jackson as Jefferson Regional CFO. He is a 12-year veteran of the organization. He most recently was vice president of strategy and business analytics.

 

More articles on executive moves:
Massachusetts health system names CMO/Chief quality officer
Connecticut hospital names interim CEO
Connecticut hospital names interim CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

10 Most-Read Articles

Top 40 Articles from the Past 6 Months