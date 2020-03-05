Jefferson Regional names new chief administrative officer, CFO

Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff, Ark., has selected two new executive leaders, The Pine Bluff Commercial reports.

Bryan Jackson was named chief administrative officer. Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of healthcare financial experience to the role. He most recently served as CFO of Jefferson Regional.

Jeremy Jeffery, a certified public accountant, succeeds Mr. Jackson as Jefferson Regional CFO. He is a 12-year veteran of the organization. He most recently was vice president of strategy and business analytics.

