Texas Health Hospital Mansfield appoints CFO

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield, slated to open later this year, has named Stephanie Nelson CFO, effective in April, reports D Magazine.

Ms. Nelson, a certified public accountant, is vice president and CFO of Central Texas Medical Center in San Marcos. Before that, she was director of finance for the medical center.

Ms. Nelson also previously served as director of financial planning and analysis for Fredericksburg, Va.-based Mary Washington Healthcare.

Texas Health Hospital Mansfield will be part of Texas Health Mansfield, a healthcare campus that will include a medical office building for primary care and specialty practices. Learn more about the project here.

More articles on executive moves:

Tenet taps Rob Dyer to oversee 4 California hospitals

Kirk McCarty named CEO of Colorado hospital

HCA names CEO for recently purchased New Hampshire hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.