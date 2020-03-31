Novant Health names new chief human resources officer

Novant Health in Winston-Salem, N.C., has selected Carmen Canales to serve as its new senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective April 20.

Ms. Canales has more than 25 years of executive experience in human resources and talent management.

Most recently, she was chief human resources officer at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. She also served as chief talent officer at the Womble Carlyle Sandridge & Rice law practice in Winston-Salem, as well as vice president and senior human resources business partner at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo) and manager of human resources at Pepsi-Cola.

Ms. Canales has a master's degree in labor and industrial relations from East Lansing-based Michigan State University.

More articles on executive moves:

Cleveland Clinic names new CIO

University of Toledo Medical Center promotes CFO to CEO role

4 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.