Northwestern Medical Center names interim CEO, interim chief administrative officer

Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., has appointed two new executive leaders.

Gerald "Jerry" Barbini was named interim CEO, and Dawn Bugbee was named interim chief administrative officer. They succeed CEO Jill Berry Bowen, RN, who in February announced plans to transition from her role in April.

Mr. Barbini brings more than 40 years of experience in community and critical access hospital leadership to his new role. He most recently served as president and CEO of Allegan (Mich.) General Hospital. He also has served in CEO positions with hospitals through Northwestern Medical Center's management partner, QHR Health.

Ms. Bugbee was CFO and vice president of finance for publicly traded Green Mountain Power Corp. in Colchester, Vt. Previously, she was assistant financial officer and then CFO at Northwestern Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

4 CIO moves in 2020

Williamson Medical Center CEO to retire

Dr. David Mahoney named CMO of DaVita Hospital Services Group

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.