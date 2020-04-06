Retired CEO back at helm of Hawaii hospitals

Retired CEO Jay Kreuzer will once again helm Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii, West Hawaii Today reported.

On April 3, Mr. Kreuzer was named acting CEO of Honolulu-based Hawaii Health Systems Corp.'s West Hawaii Region, which includes the hospitals, hospital spokesperson Judy Donovan told the newspaper.

Mr. Kreuzer retired at the end of 2019. Anna Chiotti-White, MSN, BSN, was named CEO of the Kona and Kohala hospitals in December and took over the position Jan. 2. But the hospital announced in March that Ms. Chiotti-White was on leave.

Linda Rosen, MD, Hawaii Health Systems Corp. CEO, became acting CEO in Ms. Chiotti-White's absence, Ms. Donovan said.

Mr. Kreuzer joined the West Hawaii Region in 2011. Previously, he was CEO of West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, Ill.

