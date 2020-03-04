CEO of Hawaii hospitals on leave after 2 months on the job

Anna Chiotti-White, MSN, BSN, CEO of Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii, is on leave two months after taking the helm, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

Ms. Chiotti-White was named CEO of the hospitals in December and took over the position Jan. 2. She replaced CEO Jay Kreuzer, who retired at the end of 2019.

Judy Donovan, Kona Community Hospital spokesperson confirmed to the Tribune-Herald that Ms. Chiotti-White is now on leave and that Hawaii Health Systems Corp. CEO Linda Rosen, MD, is the acting CEO in her absence.

Ms. Donovan said she could not give more information about Ms. Chiotti-White's leave or its length. The Tribune-Herald was unable to reach Dr. Rosen for comment.

Ms. Chiotti-White has more than 30 years of healthcare leadership experience, the newspaper reported.

She has served in leadership positions at organizations including San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, San Francisco-based California Pacific Medical Center and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Kona Community Hospital and Kohala Hospital are part of the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. West Hawaii Region.

Becker's has reached out to the corporation and Ms. Donovan for comment and will update as more information is available.

