University of Maryland Capital Region Health names new CEO

Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health has named Nathaniel "Nat" Richardson Jr. president and CEO.

Mr. Richardson most recently served as president of Decatur (Ala.) Morgan Hospital. He will assume his new role May 18.

"Nat will lead the organization at a pivotal time in its history," said Mohan Suntha, MD, president and CEO of University of Maryland Medical System, said in a news release. "I have every confidence that Nat will deliver on his charge to expand the vision and strategy for UM Capital that will propel the organization into a bright future for its employees, patients and the community."

Before joining Decatur Morgan hospital, Mr. Richardson worked 18 years at Houston-based Texas Medical Center.

