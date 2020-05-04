Turnaround specialist hired as New Mexico hospital's interim CEO

G. Scott Manis of Dallas has been tapped to serve as interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., effective May 4, according to a Grant County statement cited by the Silver City Daily Press.

Mr. Manis was recruited by HealthTechS3, a Tennessee-based healthcare consulting and hospital management firm that has an agreement with the county to hire an interim CEO.

"Scott is an accomplished senior healthcare executive with more than a 25-year history of raising the bar on financial and operational performance for healthcare providers," the county's statement reads. "He is a turnaround specialist known for developing strategic plans and implementing tactical solutions to revitalize struggling enterprises, has been an interim chief executive officer for HealthTechS3 previously, and is excited to assist GRMC during this transition period."

The hiring of a new interim CEO follows the February resignation of hospital CEO Taffy Arias.

CFO Richard Stokes began serving as interim CEO of Gila Regional after the resignation. But District 5 Grant County Commissioner Harry Browne said during a recent meeting that Mr. Stokes couldn't be expected to continue pulling "double duty," according to the Daily Press.

The county said Mr. Stokes will remain CFO.

More articles on executive moves:

First chief scientific officer named for Ohio State's medical center

Nemours Children's Health System names enterprise chief development officer

Sheridan Community Hospital names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.