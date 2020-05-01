First chief scientific officer named for Ohio State's medical center

The Ohio State University in Columbus has named Peter Mohler, PhD, chief scientific officer for its Wexner Medical Center and health sciences colleges.

Dr. Mohler's role is a newly created one. He will lead medical center research operations and play a key role in developing best practices for interdisciplinary research and innovation at the university, Ohio State said. He will also be involved in implementing new research platforms.

"Peter's leadership has been especially critical during this COVID-19 pandemic. He's expertly led our researchers to expand and accelerate critical testing capabilities and continues to refine the testing platform to increase accuracy, speed and capacity. With his leadership, we now have more than 80 research studies related to COVID-19 underway," Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president and chancellor for Health Affairs at Ohio State and CEO of Wexner Medical Center, said in a news release.

Dr. Mohler, who joined Ohio State in 2011, is the vice dean for research in the Ohio State College of Medicine and director of the Dorothy M. Davis Heart and Lung Research Institute. The university said he will continue to serve in those roles.

More articles on executive moves:

Olympic Medical Center names new CFO

Rush CFO stepping down to join Duke University Health System

5 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.