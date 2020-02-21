New Mexico hospital CEO resigns

Taffy Arias, CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., has stepped down, Silver City Daily Press and Independent reports.

Tony Trujillo, chairman of the hospital's board of trustees, told the newspaper Ms. Arias "separated from the hospital" Feb. 14 during her already scheduled leave of absence.

Ms. Arias declined to comment to the Daily Press. A special board meeting is scheduled Feb. 24 to discuss her resignation, she said.

Mr. Trujillo said Ms. Arias wasn't asked to resign. He also noted that the hospital's CFO, Richard Stokes, has agreed to serve as interim CEO.

Ms. Arias was named CEO of Gila Regional in April 2017. During her tenure, she has faced pressure as CEO of the struggling hospital, said Mr. Trujillo. The hospital has reportedly long discussed being a CMS-designated critical access hospital rather than an acute care hospital. The designation change would mean more reimbursement in the facility's coffers.

Before joining Gila Regional, Ms. Arias was CEO of Williamston, N.C.-based Martin General Hospital. She also served as CNO and interim CEO at Valparaiso, Ind.-based Porter Health Care System.

