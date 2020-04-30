Retired CEO tapped to helm Illinois hospital

Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., has named Patricia Luker interim CEO, the organization announced.

Ms. Luker is the former CEO of Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill., a position she retired from in July.

Effective May 11, she will replace Annette Schnabel, who has accepted a new role as president of Parkland Health Center in Farmington, Mo., part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare.

Ms. Luker has a master's degree in healthcare administration from Bloomington-based Indiana University.

