Constance Schmidt named CEO of St. Anthony North

Constance Schmidt, DNP, RN, is the new CEO of St. Anthony North Health Campus in Westminster, Colo., part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

Dr. Schmidt assumed her new role April 20.

Before becoming CEO, she served as COO and CNO of St. Anthony North. The hospital credits her with being "instrumental in synergizing operational efficiency, nurse engagement and patient volumes."

