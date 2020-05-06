Oregon hospital names interim CEO

Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center has tapped Eugene Suksi to serve as interim CEO, according to The World.

Mr. Suksi's appointment comes after the Southern Coos Health District board of directors fired Amy Fine in March.

Mr. Suksi most recently served as CEO of Bakersfield (Calif.) Behavioral Healthcare, a 90-bed psychiatric facility.

Before joining Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare, Mr. Suksi worked at other facilities in Washington state and California, including serving at the helm of Sutter Coast Hospital in Crescent City, Calif.

