Oregon health district board fires hospital CEO

The Southern Coos Health District Board has fired Amy Fine, CEO of Bandon, Ore.-based Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center, The World reported.

The board voted 3-1 to dismiss Ms. Fine, who accepted a new three-year contract offer in December.

Board member David Allen, who made the motion to terminate Ms. Fine's contract, cited no confidence in the CEO's leadership, according to The World. He said she "is not capable of leading our ship in a crisis or anytime."

Board member Tom Bedell, who did not participate in the vote, and CFO Ana Mugica, have resigned.

According to The World, Mr. Bedell did not participate in the vote because he said he believed the motion wouldn't go through unless all board members were present. However, the motion carried on a majority because a quorum was present without Mr. Bedell in attendance.

Debi Ellis, the hospital's chief nursing officer who will now serve as its acting CEO, praised Ms. Fine's leadership, telling The World: "We were up-staffed and had nurses on standby because we know [COVID-19] is coming. It's because of her leadership and ability to see a global picture."

Mr. Allen said the decision to fire the CEO wasn't one made casually.

Ms. Fine told the newspaper March 27 that her termination will make it harder to calm fears during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that she was "troubled that several members of the district board have become distracted by individual concerns rather than focusing upon the overall management and strategic direction of the hospital."

Ms. Fine became CEO in January 2019, with a contract renewal option. She first joined Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center in July 2017 as clinic practice administrator, then took on CFO responsibilities before taking over the CEO role from then-interim CEO Alan Dow.

Previously, Ms. Fine was CEO of Northwest Surgical Specialists in Springfield, Ore. She is a certified medical practice executive.

More articles on leadership and management:

Georgia health system CEO: 6-month supply gone in 7 days

Minnesota hospital lays off 7 employees, cuts hours for others

M Health Fairview nurses vote 'no confidence' in hospital COVID-19 response

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.