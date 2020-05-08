Maine hospital names Steven Littleson president

Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston has named Steven Littleson president, effective May 11.

Mr. Littleson brings more than 35 years of healthcare experience to the position.

Most recently, he was chief integration and operating officer for Lancaster (Pa.) General Health.

He also previously served as regional president of Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, as well as president, hospitals division and COO for Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

Mr. Littleson earned a master's degree in health administration from Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and his doctorate in business administration from Minneapolis-based Walden University.

