Baptist Health promotes Dr. David Rice to CMO

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has named David Rice, MD, senior vice president, CMO and chief quality officer.

Dr. Rice has served as chief quality officer of Baptist Health since 2015 and will continue in that role. He also will serve as CMO, replacing Keith Stein, MD, who retired May 4.

"David's ability to bring interdisciplinary teams together to elevate clinical care makes him an outstanding selection for Baptist Health’s chief medical officer and chief quality officer," Elizabeth Ransom, MD, executive vice president and chief physician executive at Baptist Health, said in a news release. "In this role, he will continue to advance the quality and safety achievements of the organization, streamline physician infrastructure and oversee performance improvement across the system."

Before becoming chief quality officer, he served in various roles at Baptist Health, including medical director of utilization management and founding CMO of Baptist Physician Partners.

More articles on executive moves:

MultiCare shifts Spokane leaders

West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital CEO to resign

Oregon hospital names interim CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.