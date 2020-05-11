St. Joseph Regional names new COO

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho, has named Taylor Rudd COO.

Mr. Rudd assumed the new role May 1.

Before joining St. Joseph Regional, he served as director of hospital operations at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, a 208-bed facility in Napa, Calif.

Mr. Rudd has master's degrees in health administration and business administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

