National Park Medical Center names new CFO

National Park Medical Center, a 166-bed facility in Hot Springs, Ark., has named Mike Long CFO.

Mr. Long brings four decades of hospital finance experience to the role, according to Joann Ettien, interim CEO of NPMC.

Most recently, Mr. Long served as CFO of Astria Sunnyside (Wash.) Hospital.

He has a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Wyoming in Laramie.

More articles on executive moves:

Heart of America Medical Center names new CEO

Beaumont Health appoints first clinical innovation officer

Allegheny Health Network taps 3 leaders for new executive roles

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.