L+M Healthcare names VP of development

Christine M. Meola has been tapped to serve as vice president of development for New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare, a member of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

Ms. Meola will assume the new regional role June 1. She will oversee development and fundraising activities of L+M Healthcare's Lawrence + Memorial and Westerly hospitals.

Before joining L+M Healthcare, Ms. Meola held leadership positions in New York City, including vice president for development and alumni relations at Pace University and director of development for NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

More articles on executive moves:

Heart of America Medical Center names new CEO

National Park Medical Center names new CFO

NEA Baptist Health System names new COO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.