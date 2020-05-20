UH Cleveland Medical Center names new CMO

Kelly Gooch - Print  | 

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has named Phillip K. Chang, MD, vice president and CMO.

Dr. Chang, who assumed his new roles lastwinter, has played a key role in maintaining the medical center's surge readiness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said in a May 20 news release. 

He will continue to play an active role in initiatives as the medical center moves into a reopening phase, said medical center President Daniel I. Simon, MD.

Before joining the medical center, Dr. Chang was system CMO at University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington and a faculty member in the university's surgery department.

He earned his medical degree from Norfolk-based Eastern Virginia Medical School and a master's degree in business administration from University of Kentucky Gatton College of Economics and Business in Lexington. 

 

More articles on executive moves:
HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball CEO leaving for Corpus Christi Medical Center
RWJBarnabas Health names Dr. Paul Alexander chief transformation officer
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney names new president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

10 Most-Read Articles