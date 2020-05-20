UH Cleveland Medical Center names new CMO

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center has named Phillip K. Chang, MD, vice president and CMO.

Dr. Chang, who assumed his new roles lastwinter, has played a key role in maintaining the medical center's surge readiness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said in a May 20 news release.

He will continue to play an active role in initiatives as the medical center moves into a reopening phase, said medical center President Daniel I. Simon, MD.

Before joining the medical center, Dr. Chang was system CMO at University of Kentucky HealthCare in Lexington and a faculty member in the university's surgery department.

He earned his medical degree from Norfolk-based Eastern Virginia Medical School and a master's degree in business administration from University of Kentucky Gatton College of Economics and Business in Lexington.

More articles on executive moves:

HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball CEO leaving for Corpus Christi Medical Center

RWJBarnabas Health names Dr. Paul Alexander chief transformation officer

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-McKinney names new president

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.