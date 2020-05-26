CommonSpirit Health senior services division names new CEO

CHI Living Communities, the senior services division of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, has named Aaron D. Webb CEO.

Mr. Webb will assume the role June 15. He succeeds former CEO Rick Ryan, who retired May 1.

Previously, Mr. Webb was COO of Morning Pointe Senior Living — a company with 31 locations across Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He also held executive positions at Life Care Centers of America, which, according to its website, operates or manages more than 200 skilled nursing, rehabilitation, Alzheimer's and senior living campuses nationwide.

Mr. Webb earned a juris doctorate from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, focusing on business operations. He also studied cross-sector business collaboration last year at Harvard School of Business.

