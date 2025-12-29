Baltimore system taps SVP of safety and quality 

Samantha Crandall, PhD, RN, has been named senior vice president of quality and patient safety at GBMC HealthCare System in Towson, Md.

Dr. Crandall most recently served as director of quality, patient safety and clinical performance improvement at Johns Hopkins Medicine’s Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. In this role, she led the strategic integration of quality and safety, significantly reducing hospital-acquired infections and mortality rates.

Previously, Dr. Crandall held patient safety roles at San Ramon (Calif.) Regional Medical Center and San Diego-based Sharp HealthCare, according to her LinkedIn profile.

GBMC HealthCare is an integrated health system comprising a 275-bed hospital, a medical group with more than 300 providers and a nationally recognized hospice organization.

