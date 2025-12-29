18 recent CMO, CNO moves 

Becker’s has covered 18 chief medical and chief nursing offer appointments, retirements and promotions over the past several weeks.

Editor’s note: This is not an exhaustive list and begins with the most recent appointment.



1. David Yu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief medical officer of New Orleans-based Manning Family Children’s, effective Feb. 1.

2. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital named Kavita Sharma, MD, as associate chief medical officer, effective Jan. 6.

3. Jennifer Garnica, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System’s Central Illinois Market.

4. Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie, Wy., appointed Tim Kirsch, MD, as its inaugural chief medical officer.

5. Waukon, Iowa-based Veterans Memorial Hospital appointed Laura Baxter, BSN, RN, as chief clinical officer.



6. Mandy Shaiffer, MSN, RN, was promoted to CEO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and its affiliated medical group, Wellstone Health Partners, both based in Harker Heights, Texas. Ms. Shaiffer previously served as CNO and COO.

7. David Ratcliff, MD, is stepping down as CMO of Fayetteville, Ark.-based Washington Regional Medical Center after 22 years in the role. The hospital’s chief quality officer, Anthony Williams, MD, will become CMO.

8. Methodist Hospital | Northeast in Live Oak, Texas, appointed Geetha Gangu, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

9. Lawrence Verfuth, DO, has been named chief medical officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan.

10. Lutheran Health Network appointed Dillon Bannis, MD, chief medical officer of its flagship Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Ind.

11. New York City-based NewYork-Presbyterian appointed Julia Iyasere, MD, as senior vice president and chief medical officer, effective Jan. 22.

12. Alan Vierling, DNP, MSN, was appointed chief nursing executive at San Juan Regional Medical Center in Farmington, N.M.

13. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health appointed Tara Gardner, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer for Hampden Medical Center in Enola, Pa., and Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill, Pa.

14. Sophie Culver, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital, a 220-bed facility part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

15. Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Froedtert ThedaCare named Terra Swanson, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer of its North Region.

16. Mark Smith, MD, was named chief medical officer of East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care, effective Feb. 1.

17. Providence, R.I.-based Brown University Health named Ashish Misri, MD, chief medical officer of its Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, Mass.

18. Joan Culver, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Illinois.