Manning Family Children’s names chief medical officer

David Yu, MD, has been named senior vice president and chief medical officer of New Orleans-based Manning Family Children’s, effective Feb. 1.

Dr. Yu has more than 25 years of experience in pediatric care and has held numerous educational and medical staff leadership roles. Most recently, he served as associate CMO for Manning Family Children’s surgery division. He has also served as chief of surgery and president of the medical staff.



Throughout his tenure, Dr. Yu has played a key role in expanding the hospital’s surgical service line, leading the development of trauma, burn and wound care programs, hospital officials said in a Dec. 17 news release.

He also previously led residency programs at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and Tulane University in New Orleans.

Dr. Yu will succeed Mark Kline, MD, who currently serves as physician-in-chief and chief medical officer and is retiring in early 2026.