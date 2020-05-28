Baptist Memorial Health Care chief information and transformation officer retiring

Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, will retire May 29.

Ms. Jordan joined Baptist in 1977. She was appointed to her current roles in 2015 and was responsible for the systemwide implementation of an EHR and patient financial system.

Before becoming chief information and transformation officer, she was chief clinical transformation officer and chief nursing officer at Baptist.

More articles on executive moves:

CareMount Medical names chief safety officer

4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

CommonSpirit Health senior services division names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.