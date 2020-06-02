6 recent hospital CMO, CNO moves

The following hospital and health system chief nursing officer and chief medical officer moves were reported in the last four weeks.

1. St. Louis-based SSM Health tapped Matthew Broom, MD, to serve as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for its Saint Louis University Hospital.

2. Las Vegas-based Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican hospital system named G. Rodney Buzzas, MD, CMO of its 326-bed Siena campus and its Rose de Lima campus, both in Henderson, Nev.

3. University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center named Phillip K. Chang, MD, vice president and CMO.

4. New London, Conn.-based L+M Healthcare named Kerin Da Cruz, MSN, RN, vice president patient care services and chief nursing officer.

5. Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle named Jamie Martin, MD, CMO, according to The Commercial Dispatch.

6. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health named David Rice, MD, senior vice president, CMO and chief quality officer.

