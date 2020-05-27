Dr. G. Rodney Buzzas named CMO of 2 Dignity Health Nevada hospitals

Las Vegas-based Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican hospital system named G. Rodney Buzzas, MD, CMO of its 326-bed Siena campus and its Rose de Lima campus, both in Henderson, Nev.

Dr. Buzzas, a board-certified general surgeon began his new roles May 18.

Before joining Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, Dr. Buzzas spent nearly two years as CMO of Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista, Ariz. He also held an executive position at St. Charles Health System in Bend, Ore., where his responsibilities included directing medical staff affairs.

Dr. Buzzas earned his medical degree — and a master's degree in molecular biology — from Omaha, Neb.-based Creighton University. He also earned a master's degree in healthcare quality and patient safety management from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

