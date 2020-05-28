Avera Health names chief strategy and growth officer

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health has named Tom Clark chief strategy and growth officer.

Mr. Clark will begin his new role July 12.

"The healthcare industry is at an inflection point in terms of value-based care, consumer demand across all aspects of the care experience, and now resiliency through this COVID-19 environment. Our health care ministry must be positioned to respond and meet patients’ and members’ needs in high-reliability, high-quality and lower-cost scenarios, and we want to strengthen our leadership team to address just that," Bob Sutton, president and CEO of Avera Health, said in a news release. "Avera will benefit from Tom's strong commitment to our mission, his consensus-building leadership style, and his thoughtful vision for the future of this health care system."

Mr. Clark most recently was regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, S.D. Before that, he served as CEO of Bluffton (Ind.) Regional Medical Center.

