Geisinger names new chief legal officer

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger health system has named Steven B. Bender chief legal officer, effective July 1, according to recently released financial documents.

Mr. Bender most recently served as general counsel for George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates, a Washington D.C.-based independent physician practice.

He also previously was a partner at the Health Law Partners of Southfield, Mich., and served as managing counsel at Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

