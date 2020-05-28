Baptist Memorial Health Care names new chief information and digital officer

Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care has tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.

Mr. Barnett most recently served as vice president and CIO of the University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center. He will replace Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, who is retiring.

Before joining University of Rochester Medical Center, Mr. Barnett was vice president of information healthcare technology at Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem. His previous roles also include vice president of application services and IT operations at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System and IT operations director for Lockheed Martin/Affiliated Computer Services.

