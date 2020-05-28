Dr. Carladenise Edwards named Henry Ford Health System's new chief strategy officer

Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System has named Carladenise Edwards, PhD, senior vice president and chief strategy officer, effective July 13.

Dr. Edwards brings nearly 30 years of healthcare, nonprofit and government experience to the roles.

Most recently, she has served as executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health. She also was chief administrative officer of Renton-based Providence Health and Services' population health division during the 2016 merger of Providence Health and Services and Irvine, Calif.-based St. Joseph Health. She is also the former chief strategy officer of Oakland Calif.-based Alameda Health System.

Her focuses at Henry Ford will include the health system's strategic planning efforts and partnership ventures, as well as business development and transformation initiatives, government affairs and the Henry Ford Innovations team.

More articles on executive moves:

CareMount Medical names chief safety officer

4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Baptist Memorial Health Care chief information and transformation officer retiring

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.