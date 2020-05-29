Amita Health names new chief strategy officer

Chicago-based Amita Health has named Elyse Forkosh Cutler chief strategy officer, effective June 2.

Ms. Forkosh Cutler has served as president and founder of Sage Health Strategy, a Chicago-based health strategy firm, for eight years.

Previously, she was vice president of strategic planning and network development for Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Health Care, which merged with Milwaukee-based Aurora Health Care in April 2018.

Ms. Forkosh Cutler earned master's degrees in business administration and public policy from the University of Chicago.

More articles on executive moves:

Dr. Carladenise Edwards named Henry Ford Health System's new chief strategy officer

Baptist Memorial Health Care names new chief information and digital officer

Avera Health names chief strategy and growth officer

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.