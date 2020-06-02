SSM Health names CMO for Saint Louis University Hospital

St. Louis-based SSM Health has tapped Matthew Broom, MD, to serve as CMO and vice president of medical affairs for its Saint Louis University Hospital, the St. Louis Business Journal reported.

Dr. Broom most recently served in these roles on an interim basis. At the same time, SSM Health officials said he was CMO and vice president of medical affairs for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, according to the report.

Dr. Broom previously served as a staff pediatrician in the U.S. Navy and medical director of the Danis Pediatric Center at Cardinal Glennon.

"He brings strong leadership, discernment and clinical expertise to our complex adult academic ministry and will help us excel in continuing to provide a safe high quality clinical environment for our patients," Steven Scott, president of SSM Health SLU Hospital, said of Dr. Broom in a statement provided to the Business Journal. "His guidance and leadership will also be pivotal as we transition our clinical services" to the new SLU Hospital currently under construction.

With Dr. Broom taking on the SLU hospital roles permanently, Marya Strand, MD, has been hired as interim CMO of Cardinal Glennon, an SSM spokeswoman told the Business Journal. She is an associate professor in pediatrics at Saint Louis University.

