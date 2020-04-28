St. Mary's Healthcare CEO to retire

Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., will retire July 1, according to the Times Union.

Mr. Giulianelli is a 40-year veteran of the organization. He served as vice president of operations before becoming president and CEO in 2004.

During his tenure, he facilitated the 2009 merger of St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam and Amsterdam Memorial Hospital and oversaw the 2015 opening of a $17 million outpatient diagnostic and treatment center, according to the Times Union. Most recently, Mr. Giulianelli has steered St. Mary's Healthcare as it is slated to split with St. Louis-based Ascension after 18 years.

The hospital board of directors has tapped Scott Bruce, vice president of operations, as Mr. Giulianelli's successor.

