HCA TriStar hospital names new COO

Joe White is the new COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.

Mr. White previously was vice president of operations and interim COO of Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital and, before that, associate COO and administrative resident at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas.

Mr. White earned a master's degree in health administration from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Last year, he graduated from Nashville-based HCA's Chief Operating Officer Development Program.

Mr. White replaces Cory Mead, who was named COO of Overland Park (Kan.) Regional Medical Center.

