WellSpan Health names regional SVP, hospital president

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health has tapped Victoria Diamond as senior vice president for the health system's central region and president of WellSpan York Hospital.

Ms. Diamond is a five-year veteran of WellSpan Health.

Most recently, she was senior vice president for the health system and president of WellSpan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital in York. She also was the health system's vice president of ancillary services and COO of WellSpan York Hospital.

During her tenure, she played a key role in the development and opening of the WellSpan Health and Surgery Center in Hanover, Pa., and redesigned WellSpan Health's employer service offerings, the health system said.

Ms. Diamond earned a master's degree in public administration from the Wagner School of Public Service at New York University in New York City.

