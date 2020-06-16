New York Senate minority leader to join Northwell Health

Northwell Health has tapped New York Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan as vice president of regional government affairs for its eastern region.

Mr. Flanagan will assume his new role at the New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based health system on June 29. He will serve as a liaison with legislative officials and government regulatory agencies for Northwell locations in Suffolk and eastern Nassau counties.

"Throughout his 34 years in public office, John Flanagan has fought for his constituencies in western and central Suffolk County, working to provide tax relief and advocate for budget reforms to improve the area’s financial and overall health. We are pleased to announce he will now be advocating on behalf of Northwell Health," Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a news release.

Northwell announced Mr. Flanagan's appointment on June 16, the same day Mr. Flanagan announced his retirement from the state Senate, effective June 28.

Mr. Flanagan most recently served as the state Senate's Republican conference leader, representing the 2nd Senate District. Before being elected to the state Senate, he served in the state Assembly.

