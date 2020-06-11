Eileen Egan tapped to lead Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital

Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., has named Eileen Egan, BSN, RN, executive director.

Ms. Egan previously served as acting interim top administrator.

She also previously was vice president of administration at Phelps, overseeing areas including risk management radiology, physical and occupational therapy, hyperbaric medicine and wound healing, the hospital said.

Her other past positions at the hospital include director of quality assurance and risk management and corporate compliance officer.

